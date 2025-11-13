Yuyuan Road Historical and Cultural Block in Shanghai integrates art into daily life

Xinhua) 16:32, November 13, 2025

A staff member displays cultural and creative products at a store at the Yuyuan Road Historical and Cultural Block in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

The Yuyuan Road Historical and Cultural Block is a well-known neighborhood in the city's downtown area. In recent years, the block has consistently pursued an urban renewal philosophy that integrates art into daily life. By introducing independent bookstores, cafes, art studios, and other establishments, it now boasts around 80 distinctive shops, making it a must-visit destination for Shanghai's artistic youth and travelers.

Pedestrians walk past a lighting store at the Yuyuan Road Historical and Cultural Block in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A child looks at a kitten statue at the door of a shop at the Yuyuan Road Historical and Cultural Block in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Children select products at a store at the Yuyuan Road Historical and Cultural Block in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A visitor poses for photos at the Yuyuan Road Historical and Cultural Block in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Pedestrians are pictured outside a store at the Yuyuan Road Historical and Cultural Block in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A tailor's shop owner irons clothes at his store at the Yuyuan Road Historical and Cultural Block in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

