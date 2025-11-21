Chinese automake GWM's new SUV and motorbike models launched in Accra, Ghana

Xinhua) 09:01, November 21, 2025

Ghana's Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare (C) speaks at the launch of Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor (GWM)'s new SUV (Sport Utility Vehicle) and motorbike models, along with the reopening of the Dzorwulu Showroom under Zonda Tec Ghana Limited, a Chinese automobile assembly and distribution company, in Accra, Ghana, on Nov. 18, 2025. (Photo by Seth/Xinhua)

Ofosu-Adjare has lauded Zonda Tec Ghana Limited for transforming the country's automobile industry.

Ghana's Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare (L, front) and Managing Director of Zonda Tec Yang Yang attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the launch of Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor (GWM)'s new SUV (Sport Utility Vehicle) and motorbike models, along with the reopening of the Dzorwulu Showroom under Zonda Tec in Accra, Ghana, Nov. 18, 2025. (Photo by Seth/Xinhua)

Two SUVs (Sport Utility Vehicle) of Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor (GWM) are on display at the launch of new GWM SUV and motorbike models, along with the grand reopening of the Dzorwulu Showroom under the Zonda Tec Ghana Limited, a Chinese automobile assembly and distribution company, in Accra, Ghana, on Nov. 18, 2025. (Photo by Seth/Xinhua)

