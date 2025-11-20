Top political advisor calls for sound formulation of 2026 consultation plan

November 20, 2025

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over and addresses a meeting of the Chairperson's Council of the CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Thursday called for the scientific formulation of the 2026 consultation plan based on a thorough understanding of the guiding principles and major tasks for China's economic and social development in the coming five years.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), made the remarks while addressing a meeting of the Chairperson's Council of the CPPCC National Committee.

Wang urged political advisors to conduct in-depth research on further deepening reform across the board and promoting high-standard opening-up, offer well-considered proposals, and help ensure the effective implementation of major decisions and plans of the Party and the state.

He emphasized the importance of making active contributions to advancing socialist democracy and the rule of law.

Wang also called on political advisors to provide suggestions on coordinating the development of mass sports and competitive sports, and for well-planned CPPCC international exchanges in 2026, so as to make new contributions to the overall work of China's international exchanges.

