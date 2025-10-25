Commentary: China's new five-year plan -- anchor of certainty, confidence

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's 15th Five-Year Plan charting the course for its development in 2026-2030 will serve as a source of certainty and confidence in a world that undergoes unprecedented changes at a pivotal crossroads.

The 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee adopted the recommendations for formulating the five-year plan at its fourth plenary session this week. A communique released after the plenum signaled how the world's second-largest economy will advance its economic and social progress.

According to the communique, in the next five years, China aims to make significant advancements in high-quality development. It seeks to achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology, steer the development of new quality productive forces, and build a modernized industrial system.

China will also shift further toward services, consumption and innovation. Greater importance will be placed on domestic demand and a unified national market, leveraging the vast potential of a population exceeding 1.4 billion, which includes over 400 million individuals in the middle-income group.

Job creation and refined income distribution are also high on the agenda among a range of efforts to improve public wellbeing and promote common prosperity for all, the communique showed.

When unilateralism, protectionism and geopolitical tensions are constantly escalating in the world, policy certainty has become particularly scarce yet encouraging.

Starting in the 1950s, five-year plans have concretely mapped out China's development path and guided market expectations. Different from Western countries that often flip-flop on policies with election cycles, China maintains its policy consistency, refraining from hasty and reckless decision-making.

Contributing an estimated 30 percent to global economic expansion, China with rapid economic growth and long-term social stability is undoubtedly a boon for all.

"We should promote high-standard opening up and create new horizons for mutually beneficial cooperation," the communique said.

The document sends strong signals to the world -- China's development blueprint means opportunities in the next five years and beyond.

The opportunities arise from a robust domestic market, the industrial upgrading, the development of new quality productive forces, the green transition, and deeper reforms across the board, among others.

China is dedicated to fostering a premier business climate that is market-driven, rules-based, and aligns with international standards. Now and in the future, the country will remain a safe haven for businesses and investors globally.

Today, China is faced with strategic opportunities alongside risks and challenges, while uncertainties and unforeseen factors are rising. The communique demonstrated the country's courage and ability to overcome difficulties, combat risks, and confront challenges.

In defiance of trade protectionism and zero-sum thinking, China champions a course of openness and win-win cooperation.

For global businesses and investors, it pays to understand China's new five-year blueprint and synchronize their strategies with the country's development priorities, jointly opening up a lucrative future through partnership with China.

