Primary school in China's Anhui integrates wetland protection education into daily teaching

Xinhua) 16:09, November 20, 2025

Students attend a class on birds at Maotan Primary School in Guichi District of Chizhou City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Maotan Primary School is adjacent to the Shibasuo provincial nature reserve. The reserve boasts abundant wildlife resources and protects mainly wintering waterfowl such as storks and geese, as well as the wetland ecosystem. It serves as a unique "nature classroom" for the school, especially in wetland conservation education.

For years, the school has integrated wetland protection education into its daily teaching. Volunteers are invited to the school for wetland science popularization, and students are frequently organized for study tours in the wetlands. This teaching approach has deepened the children's understanding of wetland conservation.

A flock of egrets flies behind as students of Maotan Primary School observe birds under the guidance of a wild bird conservation volunteer at the Shibasuo provincial nature reserve in Chizhou City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Students of Maotan Primary School observe cygnets via binoculars at the Shibasuo provincial nature reserve in Chizhou City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Students of Maotan Primary School observe birds under the guidance of a wild bird conservation volunteer at the Shibasuo provincial nature reserve in Chizhou City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Students of Maotan Primary School record birds with a camera under the guidance of a wild bird conservation volunteer at the Shibasuo provincial nature reserve in Chizhou City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A teacher gives a lesson on bird protection at Maotan Primary School in Guichi District of Chizhou City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A classroom of the fifth grade is named after the egret at Maotan Primary School in Guichi District of Chizhou City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Students observe migratory birds via surveillance cameras at the administration of Shibasuo provincial nature reserve in Chizhou City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Students attend a lecture on birds at Maotan Primary School in Guichi District of Chizhou City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Students of Maotan Primary School observe birds under the guidance of a wild bird conservation volunteer at the Shibasuo provincial nature reserve in Chizhou City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

