China releases guidelines on strengthening sci-tech education in primary and secondary schools, aiming to establish basic system by 2030

09:06, November 13, 2025 By Yu Xi ( Global Times

China's Ministry of Education (MOE) and six other departments have jointly issued the guidelines on strengthening science and technology education in primary and secondary schools. The document outlines six key priorities, including promoting in-depth international exchanges and cooperation, aiming to support the high-quality development of education, science and technology, and talent, according to an MOE release published on the website of the MOE on Wednesday.

By 2030, China aims to have a foundational science and technology education system in place for primary and secondary schools, with further improvements to curricula, teaching reforms will be continuously deepened, and the evaluation and support systems will be basically put in place, according to the guidelines.

By 2035, a fully integrated science and technology education ecosystem is scheduled to be established, according to the guidelines.

Strengthening science and technology education in primary and secondary schools is the strategic cornerstone for responding to global technological competition and securing the initiative in national development, and it is the long-term plan for consolidating the foundations of building a strong nation and achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, an MOE official said in response to a media inquiry on the background of the issuance of the guidelines, according to the MOE.

The official noted that strengthening sci-tech education is also an intrinsic part of deepening overall education reform and promoting high-quality basic education. It is vital for accelerating the development of a strong country in education, science and technology, and talent cultivation, as well as for the comprehensive development of a modern socialist country, the official added.

The guidelines also detail specific measures. Relevant departments will strategically integrate and utilize off campus laboratories, science and technology infrastructure, venues, workshops, training bases and other resources to establish hands-on learning spaces, providing students with a platform to conduct tech inquiry experiments and engineering practice in real world settings.

The relevant departments will promote international youth science and innovation exchanges, adopt a dual-mentor model for project-based learning, and invite Nobel laureates and other international experts to provide online guidance to cultivate students' global awareness and innovation capacity, said the guidelines.

Meanwhile, they will implement the overseas training program for science and technology education teachers, selecting primary and secondary school teachers for study visits to overseas universities to expand their international perspective and professional skills, according to the guidelines.

Many cities across China have begun implementing science education initiatives. On Wednesday, the Global Times learned from the Shanghai Municipal Education Commission that Shanghai has implemented science education for all primary and secondary school students and is developing a coherent, progressive curriculum spanning the entire nine-year compulsory education cycle.

Shanghai encourages senior high schools to offer more inquiry-based elective courses in mathematics, physics, chemistry and related fields, while actively piloting STEM programs, according to the Shanghai Municipal Education Commission.

Xie Shangzhi, a vice principal at Wenzhou No. 22 Senior Middle School, East China's Zhejiang Province, told the Global Times on Wednesday that the school has developed a series of school-based AI courses at basic, intermediate, and advanced levels, and has renovated its chemistry laboratories last year, and the physics laboratories are currently undergoing renovation.

Meanwhile, traditional project-based science and innovation activities, such as drone projects and programming projects, are also being conducted, Xie said.

