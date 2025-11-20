Ecological restoration of Pingliang city pays off in China's Gansu

Xinhua) 15:46, November 20, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 7, 2025 shows people exercising at a park in Pingliang City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Wu Xihui/Xinhua)

Pingliang in Gansu Province is a key node in the "Loess Plateau-Sichuan-Yunnan Ecological barrier" and a major ecological zone for soil and water conservation in the hilly areas. The city has transformed traditional industries like the coal-chemical sector and developed eco-friendly projects such as solar and wind power. The forest and grassland coverage of Pingliang has reached 46.07 percent, and it has been recognized as one of the first Chinese national ecological civilization demonstration zones.

This photo taken on Sept. 6, 2025 shows a view of a park in Pingliang City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Wu Xihui/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 11, 2025 shows a view of Kongtong Mountain in Pingliang City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Wu Xihui/Xinhua)

People visit the Kongtong Mountain in Pingliang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 11, 2025. (Photo by Wu Xihui/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 7, 2025 shows a view of Pingliang City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Wu Xihui/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 6, 2025 shows a view of a park in Pingliang City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Wu Xihui/Xinhua)

People visit a park in Pingliang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 7, 2025. (Photo by Wu Xihui/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)