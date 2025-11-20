In pics: ruins of Suoyang City in China's Gansu

Xinhua) 08:29, November 20, 2025

A drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2025 shows a group of tombs in the ruins of Suoyang City in Guazhou County, Jiuquan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Located in the Gobi Desert to the southeast of today's Suoyang Town, the ruins of Suoyang City, which used to play a pivot role in boarder defense and transportation in the olden times, consist of the Suoyang City site, the Ta'er temple, remains of an irrigation canal system, and a group of tombs.

The site of Suoyang City is also one of the constituent locations of the Routes Network of Chang'an-Tianshan Corridor of the Silk Road inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2014.

A drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2025 shows the Ta'er temple in the ruins of Suoyang City in Guazhou County, Jiuquan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2025 shows the Suoyang City site in Guazhou County, Jiuquan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2025 shows the Suoyang City site in Guazhou County, Jiuquan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2025 shows the remains of an irrigation canal system in Guazhou County, Jiuquan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2025 shows the Suoyang City site in Guazhou County, Jiuquan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2025 shows the site of an ancient canal of an irrigation canal system in Guazhou County, Jiuquan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2025 shows the Ta'er temple in the ruins of Suoyang City in Guazhou County, Jiuquan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2025 shows a herd of camels foraging outside the ruins of Suoyang City in Guazhou County, Jiuquan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

