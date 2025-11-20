China asks Syrian authorities to prioritize counter-terrorism

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday asked the Syrian transitional government to prioritize counter-terrorism.

The repeated terrorist attacks in Syria demonstrate that terrorism remains a major challenge to the country's reconstruction, and the presence of foreign terrorist fighters in Syria is particularly worrisome, said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

"The Syrian transitional government has pledged that Syria will not be a source of threat to any country. We hope that it will fulfill its counter-terrorism obligations by taking effective measures to resolutely combat all international terrorist organizations designated by the Council, including the East Turkistan Islamic Movement," he told the Security Council.

The Security Council's adjustment to the Syria-related sanctions measures was made to create enabling conditions for its economic recovery and national reconstruction. For entities and individuals still on the sanctions list, the council's sanctions measures remain in effect and must be strictly enforced, said Fu.

The Golan Heights are internationally recognized as occupied Syrian territory. Israel should withdraw without delay from the Syrian territory, he said.

China pursues a policy of friendship toward all Syrian people and respects their independent choices, welcomes Syria's participation in Belt and Road cooperation, and stands ready to strengthen cooperation with Syria within multilateral frameworks, said Fu.

The representative noted that China is ready to actively consider participating in Syria's economic reconstruction and contribute to its social development and improvement of people's livelihood.

