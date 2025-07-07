China's successful experience of overcoming terrorism: A model for global peace and development

In the heart of Eurasia lies China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region—a land of ethnic diversity, rich culture, and strategic significance. For many years, Xinjiang faced serious challenges from terrorism, extremism, and separatism. These threats not only disrupted peace but also hindered the region's potential for growth and prosperity. Today, however, Xinjiang stands transformed—a symbol of peace, development, and resilience. China's successful experience in overcoming these challenges offers valuable lessons for the global community, especially countries grappling with similar issues.

From turmoil to tranquility: The Chinese experience in Xinjiang

Two decades ago, Xinjiang was frequently in the headlines for the wrong reasons. Waves of terrorist attacks—violent riots, bombings, and killings—shook the region and deeply impacted its communities. Families lived in fear, businesses struggled, and social harmony was at risk. China, recognizing the grave threat posed by terrorism, extremism, and separatism—often referred to as the "Three Evils"—responded with a comprehensive and visionary policy framework rooted in peace, development, and unity.

Rather than relying solely on hard security measures, the Chinese government designed a holistic strategy that addressed both symptoms and root causes of radicalism. It blended effective law enforcement with legal education, economic development, social integration, and preventive counterterrorism measures. The objective was not only to eliminate violence but also to build a stable and prosperous future for all communities.

Revitalizing Xinjiang: Development as the foundation of security

China understood that poverty, unemployment, and alienation were major factors contributing to radicalization. Thus, it prioritized development as the most powerful antidote to extremism.

1. Infrastructure and connectivity

As part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Xinjiang was transformed into a major economic corridor connecting China with Central Asia, West Asia, and Europe. Massive investments were made in transport infrastructure—highways, high-speed railways, airports, and logistics hubs. These projects enhanced regional connectivity and made Xinjiang an important gateway for trade and international cooperation.

2. Industrialization and job creation

To ensure inclusive growth, the government promoted the establishment of industrial parks, textile factories, clean energy zones, and agricultural processing centers across Xinjiang. These industries created hundreds of thousands of new jobs, particularly for youth and women. The emphasis was on integrating local communities into the economic mainstream, offering them dignity and purpose through employment.

3. Vocational education and skills development

Vocational education centers were introduced to help individuals—especially those vulnerable to radical ideologies—learn marketable skills, improve their language and communication abilities, and gain civic knowledge. These centers provided education in law, vocational training, psychological counseling, and personal development, enabling participants to reintegrate into society as productive citizens.

4. Social inclusion and ethnic harmony

The Chinese model respected and preserved the cultural diversity of Xinjiang's ethnic communities. Local languages, traditions, festivals, and religious practices continued to flourish under the protection of the state. Cultural centers, museums, mosques, and libraries were restored and maintained. A shared sense of Chinese identity was nurtured alongside ethnic uniqueness—creating harmony without forced assimilation.

A new chapter: Peace, prosperity, and people's happiness

Today, cities like Kashgar, Urumqi, and Hotan reflect the remarkable transformation of Xinjiang. Modern skylines rise beside ancient architecture. Markets are vibrant, streets are safe, and schools are full of eager learners. Tourism is booming—drawing visitors from across China and beyond. Ethnic dance, music, and cuisine are proudly displayed in public festivals, creating a joyful and culturally rich environment.

Local communities, once torn by fear and conflict, now enjoy a life of peace, opportunity, and security. Improved healthcare, education, and public services have lifted living standards across the board. Farmers are exporting produce, artisans are selling crafts online, and youth are finding jobs in technology, logistics, and tourism sectors.

This social revival is not just about material wealth—it reflects a deeper spiritual and emotional contentment. A sense of belonging, hope, and pride is evident among the people. The success of Xinjiang is not merely a story of counterterrorism—it is a triumph of development, inclusion, and humanity.

Global relevance: Lessons for other nations

As countries around the world struggle with terrorism, radicalism, and ethno-religious tensions, China's Xinjiang experience offers a model worthy of thoughtful study. Of course, every country has its unique political system, culture, and societal structure, but the core principles behind China's success are widely adaptable.

1. Prevention over reaction

China's approach was rooted in prevention. Instead of waiting for violence to erupt, the government invested in early detection, community engagement, and ideological education. By addressing radicalization before it turned violent, China managed to break the cycle of extremism.

2. Development as a pillar of security

Security cannot be achieved without addressing economic grievances. China's decision to invest in infrastructure, job creation, and poverty alleviation in Xinjiang is a key lesson. Other nations should adopt similar policies that uplift marginalized regions, ensuring equal access to opportunity and resources.

3. Education and empowerment

Educating youth—not only with technical skills but also with values of peace, respect, and citizenship—has long-term dividends. Countries must invest in vocational training, civic awareness, and cultural sensitivity programs to empower at-risk populations.

4. Community-led governance

Empowering local communities through grassroots governance and inclusive participation can strengthen trust between citizens and the state. China's dispute resolution mechanisms and public service delivery systems created a sense of ownership and accountability.

5. Respect for culture and unity in diversity

China promoted ethnic harmony by preserving cultural identities while promoting a shared national consciousness. This dual approach helped reduce alienation and foster unity. Countries should celebrate diversity while encouraging integration, mutual respect, and common goals.

6. Digital governance and smart security

China's use of digital technologies for public safety—combined with legal safeguards—improved response times, prevented crimes, and ensured transparency. Responsible and ethical use of technology can support peacekeeping efforts globally.

Recommendations for adapting the Chinese model

While replicating the Chinese model wholesale may not be feasible for every country, key elements can be tailored to suit local conditions. Governments should:

· Localize solutions: Understand the unique socio-cultural context of each region. Design solutions that respect religious and ethnic values while fostering national unity.

· Invest in people: Allocate national resources towards education, skills training, and youth engagement. People are the greatest asset in any counterterrorism strategy.

· Integrate security with development: Avoid the false choice between peace and prosperity. Both must go hand-in-hand, and policies should reflect that balance.

· Promote dialogue and diplomacy: Like China, countries should invest in international partnerships and transparent communication to counter misinformation and build trust.

A shared vision for peace and progress

China's achievements in Xinjiang are not just a national milestone—they are an inspiring example of how leadership, vision, and determination can transform conflict into cooperation. From chaos to calm, from fear to faith, the journey of Xinjiang embodies the potential of inclusive governance and people-centered development.

In a world increasingly divided by intolerance and extremism, the Chinese experience serves as a timely reminder: peace is possible when dignity, opportunity, and respect guide public policy. Let us learn from this success and work together to build a future where every community, regardless of ethnicity or religion, can live in safety, prosperity, and harmony.

As the Chinese proverb wisely says: "If you want peace, prepare for development."

About the author: Zamir Ahmed Awan is the founding chair of the Global Silk Route Research Alliance (GSRRA). He is a sinologist and former diplomat. He is also a Researcher at the Global South Economic and Trade Cooperation Research Center and a non-resident fellow of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG). (E-mail: awanzamir@yahoo.com).

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)