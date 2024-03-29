Nigerian troops kill 212 suspected gunmen in one week: official

Xinhua) 09:28, March 29, 2024

ABUJA, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Nigerian troops killed at least 212 suspected gunmen in various anti-terror operations conducted across the country in the past week, an official said here Thursday.

Edward Buba, a spokesman for the military, told reporters in the Nigerian capital of Abuja that at least 253 others were detained by troops during the period, while 244 people held hostage by the suspected gunmen were freed.

The troops recovered more than 223 assorted weapons and 2,756 ammunition, including sophisticated rifles and locally fabricated guns, Buba said.

In the northeastern part of the country alone, a total of 52 suspected gunmen were killed, while 137 others were arrested, he told reporters. Some 78 kidnapped victims were freed in that part of the country during the period.

Nigerian troops are sustaining the fight against armed banditry and terrorism to provide adequate security in the most populous African country, the official added.

