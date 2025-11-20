Symposium shares insights into Cambodia-China ancient interconnectedness, cultural heritage protection

Xinhua) 10:16, November 20, 2025

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- A symposium on Cambodia-China cooperation in safeguarding shared cultural heritage was convened here on Wednesday, sharing insights into ancient interconnectedness and China's contributions to safeguarding Cambodia's Angkor monuments.

Co-organized by the National Museum of Cambodia and the China Academy of Cultural Heritage, the symposium was attended by dozens of Cambodian students, teachers, researchers and cultural experts.

Chhay Visoth, director of the National Museum of Cambodia, said Cambodia-China relations dated back to millennium years ago.

"Archaeological excavations at Angkor in Cambodia's Siem Reap province and other key sites have unearthed Chinese ceramics from the Song and Yuan dynasties, as well as Chinese coins," he said. "These are not merely artifacts; they are silent witnesses to a vibrant network of trade and cultural exchange between Cambodia and China in the ancient time."

Visoth said the work of the China Academy of Cultural Heritage at the Angkor Archaeological Park stands as a powerful example for China-Cambodia cooperation in the preservation and restoration of Angkor monuments.

"China's meticulous efforts in the conservation and restoration of temples like Ta Keo and Chau Say Tevoda have demonstrated a profound respect for Cambodian heritage," he said.

"They have combined advanced scientific techniques with a deep understanding of traditional materials and craftsmanship, ensuring that the soul of these sacred structures is preserved for generations to come," he added.

Visoth said this partnership goes beyond stone and mortar, as it encompasses joint archaeological research, capacity building for Cambodian heritage professionals, and a shared commitment to the principles of scientific conservation.

"It is a model for the regional cooperation, built on mutual respect and a shared vision," he said.

He said the National Museum of Cambodia is at the heart of research and education about Cambodia-China interconnectedness in the ancient time.

"The Chinese artifacts found in Cambodia, alongside the Chinese-influenced Cambodian ceramics, are prominently displayed, telling the public the story of our ancient interconnectedness," he said.

"In conclusion, the relationship between Cambodia and China, etched in ancient trade records, fired in ceramic kilns, and now carved in the restored stones of Angkor, is a powerful narrative of mutual respect and shared humanity," Visoth said.

At the symposium, Chinese experts also gave a presentation on China-Cambodia cultural heritage conservation and cooperation under the framework of an international program of safeguarding Angkor in the UNESCO-listed archaeological park in northwest Cambodia's Siem Reap province.

Yan Ming, a senior engineer and representative of the China Academy of Cultural Heritage, said China has proactively contributed to the conservation of Angkor monuments since 1993.

He said that over the past 30 years, China had successfully completed the restoration of ruined temples of Chau Say Tevoda and Ta Keo Temple.

He added that since 2019, the Chinese experts have been restoring the Royal Palace of the Angkor Thom and this project is expected to be completely by 2030.

"We are committed to assisting local capacity building and promoting the sustainable development and protection of the Angkor monuments," he said.

Yan said these projects have not only safeguarded the Angkor monuments, but also transferred conservation and restoration skills and knowledge from Chinese experts to Cambodian talents.

Thoeun Sreyhour, a fourth-year student in the major of archaeology at the Royal University of Fine Arts, said the symposium allowed the participants to gain insights into Cambodia-China ancient ties and their cooperation in protecting and preserving cultural heritage in modern time.

"Through this symposium, I could learn that Cambodia and China have a millennium-old connection, marked by historical exchanges through trade and diplomacy," she told Xinhua.

"Evidence of this long-standing relationship includes ancient trade routes, diplomatic missions, and ancient Chinese ceramics," she added.

Speaking of China's contributions to safeguarding and preserving Angkor monuments, Sreyhour said China's assistance was "invaluable."

"It has not only protected our cultural properties for generations to come, but also deepened cultural ties between Cambodia and China," she said.

