Exhibition featuring China-Cambodia millennial civilizations opens in Cambodian capital

Xinhua) 10:14, November 20, 2025

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition depicting China-Cambodia millennial civilizations kicked off here in the capital of Cambodia on Wednesday.

Introduced by the National Museum of Cambodia, in collaboration with the China Academy of Cultural Heritage, the exhibition, the first of its kind, showcased Chinese bronze statues, Chinese representation in arts, Chinese coins, Chinese ceramics and Angkor's trade networks, as well as Chinese efforts in the conservation, restoration and study of Cambodian heritage.

Cambodian Minister of Culture and Fine Arts Phoeurng Sackona and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wenbin presided over the opening ceremony of the exhibition and delivered speeches.

Sackona said the peoples of China and Cambodia have been connected through trade, diplomacy, religion, and art for millennia.

"From the arrival of Buddhist bronzes and fine ceramics to depiction of Chinese figures in Angkorian temples, these exchanges left a lasting imprint on Cambodia's cultural landscape," she said.

The minister added that the exhibition traced the presence of China in Cambodia from ancient bronze sculptures and Chinese imagery in Angkorian art to the circulation of Chinese coins and ceramics through maritime trade.

"The exhibition not only reflects on a shared past but also celebrates the ongoing friendship between Cambodia and China, built on mutual respect and a common commitment to safeguarding cultural heritage for future generations," she said.

Meanwhile, Sackona also expressed her sincere gratitude to China for helping preserve and restore ruined temples in the Angkor Archaeological Park.

"Currently, this partnership continues to grow through joint conservation projects, archaeological research, and cultural exchange," she said.

Held at the National Museum of Cambodia, the exhibition will last until Feb. 28, 2026.

Chhay Visoth, director of the National Museum of Cambodia, said the exhibition displayed ancient Chinese art objects, including bronzes, ceramics, and architectural decorative elements from Chinese houses or religious buildings.

"This is the first time that the National Museum of Cambodia displays Chinese artifacts found in Cambodia from the Angkorian era to the present," he said.

"The main purpose of the exhibition is to celebrate the millennia-old friendship between Cambodia and China and to highlight the cultural ties between the two peoples that have continued from ancient times to the present," he added.

Visoth expected that the exhibition would attract a large number of national and international tourists.

"By presenting these ancient objects here, we hope this exhibition will serve as a doorway, inviting and inspiring future study of Chinese material culture in Cambodia," he said.

Ros Kunthy, one of the visitors, said the exhibition gave a unique opportunity for tourists, university students, archaeologists, and researchers to explore the ancient connections between the peoples of Cambodia and China.

"It's fascinating to see centuries-old or perhaps millennia-old Chinese artifacts discovered in Cambodia," she told Xinhua. "These ancient objects are tangible evidence of long-standing friendship and connections between the peoples of Cambodia and China."

