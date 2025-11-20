Chinese, Kyrgyz FMs hold first strategic dialogue

Xinhua) 10:01, November 20, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds the first China-Kyrgyzstan foreign ministers' strategic dialogue with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Nov. 19, 2025. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)

BISHKEK, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Kyrgyz counterpart, Jeenbek Kulubaev, held their first strategic dialogue here on Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the establishment of the strategic dialogue mechanism is a concrete step in implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state, which will help further strengthen strategic mutual trust, enhance strategic coordination and promote strategic cooperation.

Wang said that jointly building a China-Kyrgyzstan community with a shared future characterized by good-neighborliness, friendship and common prosperity meets the fundamental interests of both countries and reflects the aspirations of their people.

China is ready to deepen communication and coordination with Kyrgyzstan on international affairs and fully supports Kyrgyzstan in assuming the rotating chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Wang added.

Kulubaev said Kyrgyzstan adheres to the one-China principle and is ready to work with China to advance Belt and Road cooperation, deepen cooperation in trade and investment, agriculture and mining, connectivity and other areas, accelerate the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, and strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

Kyrgyzstan is ready to closely cooperate with China to actively implement the four global initiatives put forward by the Chinese side, strengthen coordination within the UN, and promote the further development of the China-Central Asia mechanism.

After the talks, the two sides signed a joint statement on the outcomes of the first foreign ministers' strategic dialogue and a cooperation program for 2026-2027 between the two foreign ministries.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)