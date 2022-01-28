Kyrgyz president congratulates Chinese business community on Spring Festival

Xinhua) 16:16, January 28, 2022

BISHKEK, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov on Thursday sent a letter to the Chinese embassy, congratulating the Chinese business community in Kyrgyzstan on the upcoming Lunar New Year.

"In the light of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and China, we especially note that we highly appreciate the activities of the Chinese business community in the market of Kyrgyzstan, which today continues to make a significant contribution to the development of the economy of our country," said Zhaparov in the letter.

The president stressed that he would continue to support the Chinese business community in doing business in the country.

"The government of Kyrgyzstan will continue to support your activity for the benefit of the people of the two countries, and I also call on you to participate in new projects in Kyrgyzstan and close economic cooperation in 2022," read the letter.

