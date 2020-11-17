Chinese FM talks over phone with Kyrgyz counterpart

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a telephone conversation on Monday with his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev.

Wang said that China and Kyrgyzstan are linked by mountains and rivers and share common security. A peaceful, stable and developing Kyrgyzstan serves the interests of its people as well as the Chinese people, he said.

China hopes that Kyrgyzstan will successfully hold the presidential election and other important political agendas, and realize lasting peace and stability of the country, Wang said, adding that China supports the Kyrgyz people's independent choice of development path, supports the Kyrgyz government's efforts to safeguard national independence, sovereignty and security, and opposes any external forces interfering in Kyrgyzstan's internal affairs at any excuses.

He said that China hopes and believes that the new Kyrgyz government will continue to pursue a friendly policy towards China and support China on issues involving China's core interests, and China-Kyrgyzstan comprehensive strategic partnership will surely make new progress.

Wang also said that China will firmly support Kyrgyzstan in its fight against the COVID-19 epidemic and will actively consider providing vaccines to the Kyrgyz side once China has successfully developed them.

China is willing to make joint efforts with Kyrgyzstan to push forward the strategic docking between the Belt and Road Initiative and Kyrgyzstan's national development and realize coordinated development and common prosperity, the Chinese foreign minister said.

Noting that China is ready to import more green and high-quality agricultural products and explore more areas of cooperation, Wang said that both sides should strengthen communication and coordination to ensure smooth transportation of goods at the port, and China hopes that the Kyrgyz side will effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and personnel and create a sound environment for their investment and business operations in Kyrgyzstan, he added.

Wang also said China is willing to strengthen strategic coordination with Kyrgyzstan in regional and international affairs to uphold multilateralism, give play to the core role of the United Nations, safeguard common interests and promote regional peace and stability.

For his part, Kazakbaev expressed his heartfelt gratitude to China for its understanding and support during Kyrgyzstan's difficult times.

Calling China an important priority in Kyrgyzstan's foreign policy, Kazakbaev said his country will continue to fully support China on issues related to the country's core interests and major concerns such as China's Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong and the fight against the "three forces" of terrorism, separatism and extremism, and oppose interference in China's internal affairs.

The Kyrgyz side, he said, attaches great importance to safeguarding the safety and legitimate rights and interests of foreign investors including Chinese citizens and will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Chinese enterprises and investors in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan highly appreciates China's enormous success in fighting the pandemic and hopes to continue to promote anti-virus cooperation with China and share the results of vaccine research and development, Kazakbaev added.