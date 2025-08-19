Chinese, Kyrgyz companies seal 10 pacts at Kashgar trade fair

Xinhua) 16:12, August 19, 2025

URUMQI, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Kyrgyz companies inked 10 cooperation agreements spanning logistics, energy, agriculture and other priority sectors at a Kyrgyzstan-themed event during the 15th Kashgar-Central and South Asia Commodity Fair, which will conclude on Wednesday.

Addressing the event, Guo Yongchang, Party secretary of the Federation of Industry and Commerce of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, highlighted Kyrgyzstan's pivotal role as a Belt and Road partner country. He noted robust growth in bilateral trade during the first half of 2025, with Kashgar's trade volume with Kyrgyzstan reaching 16.28 billion yuan (about 2.28 billion U.S. dollars).

In recent years, Kashgar's private enterprises have shown strong interest in expanding overseas investments into Kyrgyzstan, stated Guo, citing projects in green mining, hospitality, retail and modern agriculture. He emphasized significant collaboration opportunities in clean energy, leveraging Kyrgyzstan's push for green energy development and China's technological, investment and manufacturing strengths.

Kyrgyz representatives lauded Kashgar's emergence as an international logistics hub, foreseeing enhanced bilateral cooperation prospects.

The five-day fair has attracted a total of 181 enterprises from 40 countries and regions, including Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Ghana, as well as 1,120 Chinese companies and 26 overseas business associations.

