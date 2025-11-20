Ghanaian minister lauds Chinese company for transforming automobile sector

Xinhua) 09:52, November 20, 2025

ACCRA, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Ghana's Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare has lauded Zonda Tec Ghana Limited, a Chinese automobile assembly and distribution company, for transforming the country's automobile industry.

Speaking Tuesday at the launch of new Great Wall Motor SUV (sport utility vehicle) and motorbike models, along with the reopening of the Dzorwulu Showroom in Accra, the Ghanaian capital, Ofosu-Adjare said the Chinese company has reshaped vehicle access for Ghanaians, from light-duty models to heavy-duty trucks.

The minister praised the company's achievements, describing it as a shining example of what the private sector can achieve in Ghana.

"Zonda Tec Ghana Limited, as the exclusive distributor of Great Wall Motor, has not only elevated the standard of automotive excellence in our country but also created jobs, transferred technology, and strengthened the Ghana-China partnership that continues to drive our economic transformation," Ofosu-Adjare noted.

She said the company's large investment in expanding its facilities also showed the private sector's faith in the country.

Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Iddie Adams also lauded the company for the employment of at least 600 Ghanaians so far and the promise to employ more to serve the company's expanding facilities.

Zonda Tech Managing Director Yang Yang described Ghana as a hospitable country with friendly people and abundant investment opportunities, adding that her company seeks to bring the best to Ghanaians all the time.

Yang praised the ingenuity of the young Ghanaian technicians working with Zonda, noting that the company will soon open a training school attached to the vehicle assembly plant to train more young technicians.

