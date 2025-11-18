China's auto exports up 15.7 pct in first 10 months

Xinhua) 09:41, November 18, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's automobile exports rose 15.7 percent year on year in the first 10 months of 2025, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The country exported over 5.6 million vehicles during the period, the data shows.

Specifically, some 2.01 million new energy vehicles (NEV) were exported, surging 90.4 percent year on year.

In October alone, China's automobile exports rose 22.9 percent from the same period last year, and its NEV exports soared 99.9 percent.

