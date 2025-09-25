FIA's 2025 NEV rally cup kicks off in east China

Xinhua) 09:10, September 25, 2025

HEFEI, China, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Bridgestone FIA EcoRally Cup kicked off in Hefei on Wednesday.

Designed by International Automobile Federation (FIA) exclusively for new-energy vehicles (NEV), the event uses mass-produced NEVs such as NIO, and BYD. Around 100 racers from different countries and regions come to Anhui Province for their 11th stop, also the only non-European stop of the event.

During the event, drivers will race through five cities, with a total distance of around 800 kilometers.

"We do not have enough time to make all the championships, so we select only the best," said Belgian driver Bernard Heine and his wife and co-driver Valerie Piette, noting that they are impressed by the atmosphere and hope to make more new friends while enjoying the race.

