BiH reaffirms commitment to one-China principle, UN Resolution 2758

Xinhua) 09:50, November 20, 2025

SARAJEVO, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) has reaffirmed its commitment to the one-China principle and the stance of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 in a diplomatic note recently sent to the Chinese Embassy in BiH, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the note, BiH has consistently upheld the position that the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China.

As the legal successor of the former Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, BiH recalled that Yugoslavia supported Resolution 2758, adopted in 1971, which recognizes the People's Republic of China as the only legitimate representative of China in the United Nations. BiH fully understands the significance of the resolution and supports its full implementation.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and BiH. The note said bilateral relations have continued to grow on the basis of mutual respect, mutual trust and non-interference in internal affairs, with cooperation steadily expanding in the political, economic and cultural fields.

BiH expressed appreciation for the positive momentum in bilateral relations, including China's increasing investment in the country, the mutual visa-free policy, and closer cultural and tourism exchanges.

BiH will continue working to further advance its relations with China, deepen cooperation in the economy and investment, and enhance cultural and people-to-people ties, the note said.

