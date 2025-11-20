Thai expert hails China's Village Super League as model for rural development

GUIYANG, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Thai development expert Udom Tangjettanaporn hailed China's grassroots Village Super League, or "Cun Chao", as a new bridge for cooperation between Thailand and China.

Udom, president of the Thailand's New Era Cooperation &Exchange Platform and a senior consultant at Fudan University's China Institute, expressed his admiration for the league after a recent visit to its hometown of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

"'Cun Chao' is a model worth learning from," said Udom, who frequently travels between Thailand and China, adding that he plans to bring Thai youth teams to play in Rongjiang.

"I have returned to Thailand, but my visit to 'Cun Chao' remains vividly etched in my memory," Udom said. "In the near future, I will return to Rongjiang, bringing Thai youth football teams with me."

"Cun Chao" is a grassroots football tournament that originated in Rongjiang in May 2023. Featuring teams named after local villages and composed of players from all walks of life - farmers, workers, shop owners, and civil servants - the tournament quickly became a sensation domestically and internationally.

Now in its third year, the league has attracted visits from international football stars like Brazil's Kaka and Roberto Carlos, and Italy's Fabio Cannavaro and Roberto Baggio, and has hosted over 40 teams from countries including France, Argentina and Brazil.

From November 9 to 12, Udom participated in a study tour to Rongjiang and visited the 'Cun Chao' stadium, local commercial areas and several villages to observe how the league has spurred rural revitalization.

The mountainous county with a population of under 400,000 has experienced significant growth driven by the league. As of October 31, the county had received more than 26.3 million tourists, generating nearly 30 billion yuan (4.2 billion U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue.

Udom noted that the influx of tourists has boosted the development of agriculture and tourism in Rongjiang's villages, enhancing local confidence and vitality. He described it as setting a "typical example" of promoting rural revitalization.

"The effectiveness of 'Cun Chao' in promoting local sports development and economic improvement also provides referential experience for the world," Udom said, adding that he hopes to replicate the 'Cun Chao' model in Thailand.

Udom also hailed the people-to-people exchanges that 'Cun Chao' has brought about, noting that football has the power to connect the world.

"Football is not just a game; it is a world language that allows children to get to know each other and countries to re-understand the meaning of development and friendship through cooperation," Udom said.

He explained that in October 2025, the first Thailand-China New Era Cup Youth Football Tournament was held in a small town in rural Thailand. This event attracted nearly 60 teams, including over 800 young local players.

"This tournament not only was a vivid illustration of 'people-to-people bonds' between the two nations but also laid the foundation for promoting 'Cun Chao' in Thailand," Udom said.

