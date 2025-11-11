Rural cultural, sports activities are gaining momentum across China

Photo taken on Oct. 17 shows the final of a rural basketball league. (Photo/Jia Zhi)

A nationwide surge in rural cultural and sports activities is reshaping China's countryside, offering new insight into the country's path toward modernization. Events such as the Village Basketball League and Village Super League in southwest China's Guizhou province have drawn passionate crowds, while in Zhejiang, farmers take center stage at "village galas," performing self-written shows to enthusiastic applause.

These vibrant activities are not only enriching rural life but also inspiring community spirit, fostering grassroots cohesion, and contributing to a renewed sense of pride and progress among rural residents.

According to a recent report released by China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, over 2.2 million cultural and sports activities were organized in rural areas across China in 2024, with participation from more than 70 percent of the country's farmers.

Alongside the surge in quantity, the quality of such activities has also improved remarkably. Currently, renowned rural cultural and sports events fall into five major categories comprising 24 types. They include educational and scientific activities such as "village lectures" and "village reading fairs," athletic competitions like rural basketball and football tournaments, and artistic showcases such as the "village gala," "village show," and "village dance."

Tourists sip coffee by a paddy field in Xiemaqiao village, Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu province, Oct. 29, 2025. (Photo/Wang Chu)

Leisure activities like "village chess," "village fishing," and "village cafe" further enhance daily life, while exhibitions and trade events such as the "village expo" and "village livestream" promote local industries and stimulate rural development.

"These events are deeply rooted in rural culture. The stage is often the farmland itself, props are made from local materials, and prizes come in the form of agricultural products," said Tang Ke, director general of the Department of Rural Social Services of China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, adding that this model that combines farmers and rural elements has tremendous vitality.

These activities are marked by distinct characteristics: they are farmer-led, community-rooted, and integrative, combining agriculture, culture, tourism, and commerce to generate new consumption models. Policy support, strong local demand, cultural vibrancy, and digital technologies, especially short video platforms, have propelled their growth, allowing the charm of rural life to reach broader audiences.

By translating popularity into developmental momentum, these events are emerging as engines of rural revitalization. In Lanxian county, north China's Shanxi province, rural football tournaments attract visitors to nearby agricultural markets. In Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan province, a rural running event boosted hotel occupancy to 80 percent and raised sales of local heritage products by 23.5 percent.

A rural running event is hosted in Tongcheng county, Xianning, central China's Hubei province, May 17, 2025. (Photo/Liu Jianping)

In Zhejiang's Anji county, landscape improvements tied to rural tourism and the village cafe trend have revived underutilized resources. By the end of 2024, Anji hosted over 300 rural cafes, drawing more than 6.15 million visitors annually.

These activities have also fostered new forms of rural governance and community development. To host events, residents often initiate village beautification projects, revitalizing local environments and improving civic engagement. In Yuhuan, Zhejiang province, a local official reported that following a village dance competition, social interactions increased and community disputes declined by 20 to 30 percent.

According to Yang Lichao, associate professor at the School of Sociology, Beijing Normal University, rural cultural and sports activities provide a collective platform that strengthens public life and social bonds in rural communities. "These events unite communities in pursuit of shared honor, reinforcing grassroots cohesion and public life," Yang said.

Where rural-to-urban migration once symbolized aspiration, a new trend is emerging: rural life is increasingly seen as attractive and meaningful. As these cultural and sports initiatives expand, they not only revitalize the countryside but also bolster farmers' cultural confidence and collective identity.

