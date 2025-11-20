China welcomes Netherlands' suspension of administrative order regarding Nexperia

Xinhua) 08:14, November 20, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's commerce ministry said Wednesday that the country welcomes the Dutch government's move to suspend its administrative order regarding semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia, an overseas subsidiary of Chinese company Wingtech.

It is "a first step in the right direction toward a proper settlement of the issue," said a spokesperson with the ministry.

Government officials of the two countries held two rounds of consultations in Beijing regarding the Nexperia issue on Tuesday and Wednesday, during which the Dutch side offered to suspend the administrative order issued under the "Availability of Goods Act," according to the ministry.

However, the suspension falls short of revoking the administrative order, a move that would address the root cause of the turbulence and chaos in the global semiconductor industrial and supply chains, the spokesperson noted.

Meanwhile, the erroneous ruling, pushed by the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs, to strip Wingtech of its control over Nexperia remains the key obstacle to resolving the issue, the spokesperson added.

The source and responsibility for the current disruption in the global semiconductor supply chain lie with the Netherlands, the Chinese side has reiterated during the consultations.

China hopes the Dutch side will continue to demonstrate sincerity in cooperating with China and put forward genuinely constructive proposals to solve the problem, said the spokesperson.

Both sides have agreed to eliminate administrative intervention and support enterprises in resolving internal disputes through consultation in accordance with the law, which will not only protect investors' legitimate rights but also create better conditions for restoring security and stability of the global semiconductor industry, according to the spokesperson.

