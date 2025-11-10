China urges Netherlands to restore stability of global semiconductor supply chain

Xinhua) 10:02, November 10, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce on Saturday called on the Netherlands to put forward constructive plans and take concrete actions to restore the stability of the global semiconductor supply chain.

A spokesperson for the ministry made these remarks when asked to comment on the statement concerning the issue of the semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia, an overseas subsidiary of Chinese company Wingtech, released on Thursday by Vincent Karremans, Dutch minister of economic affairs.

China has noted the statement, the spokesperson said, adding that to date, China has not seen any practical actions taken by the Dutch side to stop infringing upon the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and restore the stability of the global semiconductor supply chain.

In a responsible attitude toward the stability and security of the global semiconductor supply chain, China announced on Nov. 1 that it would grant export exemptions to eligible enterprises, the spokesperson said. The spokesperson emphasized that the Dutch side is the source of, and bears responsibility for, the current disruption in the global semiconductor supply chain.

China hopes that the Dutch side's statement will not remain mere rhetoric. The Netherlands should put forward substantive and constructive proposals and take practical actions to effectively restore the stability of the global semiconductor supply chain at its source, the spokesperson added.

The Dutch side should stop using administrative means to intervene and meddle in the internal affairs of enterprises and it should promote an early resolution of the Nexperia issue, the spokesperson said.

China has agreed to the request of the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs to send personnel to China for consultations, according to the spokesperson.

