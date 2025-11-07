China approves semiconductor export license applications of qualified Chinese exporters: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 13:07, November 07, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Commerce on Thursday said that China has promptly approved the relevant semiconductor export license applications of Chinese exporters and granted exemptions for eligible exports, working to facilitate the resumption of supplies from Nexperia China.

Ministry spokesperson He Yadong said at a regular press conference that this has showcased China's responsible attitude toward maintaining the stability and security of global semiconductor production and supply chains.

The spokesperson reiterated that the Netherlands' improper interference in the internal affairs of Nexperia has brought turmoil and chaos to these global chains.

"China hopes that the Dutch side, with a view to safeguarding overall China-Netherlands and China-EU economic and trade ties, as well as the stability and security of production and supply chains, will work alongside China with a responsible attitude, cease interfering in internal corporate affairs, and find constructive solutions to the Nexperia issue," He said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)