Kyrgyz president meets Chinese FM on strengthening cooperation

Xinhua) 07:57, November 20, 2025

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov (R) meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Nov. 19, 2025. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)

BISHKEK, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov met here Wednesday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, with both sides pledging to strengthen cooperation in various fields.

Japarov asked Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, to convey his warm greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping, and extended congratulations on China's remarkable development achievements.

Noting that Kyrgyzstan-China relations have entered the best period in history, Japarov said Kyrgyzstan stands ready to work with China to maintain close high-level exchanges, expand bilateral trade, advance the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, and build a new model of solid friendship between the two countries.

Kyrgyzstan will work with China to strengthen cooperation in civil aviation, logistics and border ports to enhance connectivity, deepen security cooperation, and jointly combat terrorism, separatism and extremism, thus advancing the Kyrgyzstan-China comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era.

Japarov said Kyrgyzstan highly appreciates and supports the four major global initiatives proposed by President Xi, and is ready to strengthen coordination with China within the United Nations and the China-Central Asia mechanism. He expressed the hope that China supports Kyrgyzstan in assuming the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Wang conveyed President Xi's sincere greetings to Japarov, noting that head-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable role in leading the development of bilateral ties.

China will always be a trustworthy friend and reliable partner of Kyrgyzstan, Wang said, adding that China will continue to firmly support Kyrgyzstan in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, support it in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions, and oppose any external interference in its internal affairs.

Wang said China will work with Kyrgyzstan to follow the consensus reached by the two heads of state, turn cooperation blueprints into concrete actions, and advance their respective modernization, thereby constantly enriching the China-Kyrgyzstan comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era.

China stands ready to work with Kyrgyzstan to build an even closer community with a shared future, strengthen strategic communication and alignment, deepen economic ties, and do a good job in building the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, he said, adding that the two sides will foster new growth drivers in fields such as clean energy, digital trade and green mining, and deepen people-to-people exchanges to comprehensively elevate cooperation.

Wang said China fully supports Kyrgyzstan in assuming the SCO rotating presidency, commends Kyrgyzstan's constructive role in the China-Central Asia mechanism, and stands ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation within the United Nations and other multilateral platforms. China looks forward to Kyrgyzstan's early accession to the International Organization for Mediation, he added.

On the same day, Wang held the first China-Kyrgyzstan foreign ministers' strategic dialogue with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev.

