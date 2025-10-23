Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan hosts briefing on outcomes of Global Leaders' Meeting on Women

Photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows a briefing on the outcomes of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, which was held earlier this month in Beijing, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. (Xinhua/Jiang Youlin)

BISHKEK, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- A briefing on the outcomes of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, which was held earlier this month in Beijing, took place on Wednesday in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

The event gathered representatives from UN Women in Kyrgyzstan and the Congress of Women of Kyrgyzstan, as well as women leaders from various sectors and organizations.

Speaking at the briefing, Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Liu Jiangping said that China stands ready to work with Kyrgyzstan to implement the outcomes of the meeting, boost exchanges and cooperation on women's affairs, and thereby contribute to the building of a China-Kyrgyzstan community with a shared future.

The participants of the Kyrgyz side noted that, as a leader in global women's affairs, China has made outstanding contributions to promoting gender equality and the comprehensive development of women globally.

They also expressed their readiness to strengthen cooperation and mutual learning with China to help more women achieve a better life and to promote new progress in women's cooperation between the two countries.

