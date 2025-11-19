Leonid meteor shower lights up night sky in China's Xizang
A Leonid meteor streaks across the sky above the snow-capped mountains near villages by Yamdrok Tso Lake in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Nov. 16, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)
Yamdrok Tso Lake, which means "the emerald lake of the upper pasture", sits at an altitude of 4,441 meters, and is revered as one of the three holy lakes in Xizang. In recent days, the Leonid meteor shower reached its peak, with about 15 meteors visible per hour.
