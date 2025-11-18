Xizang wind farm with largest single-capacity turbines connected to grid

Xinhua) 10:12, November 18, 2025

LHASA, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- A wind power project equipped with the largest single-capacity turbines in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region was connected to the grid on Monday, marking a breakthrough in the region's new energy development.

Built by the Xizang branch of Huadian New Energy Group Co., Ltd., the project is situated at a maximum altitude of 5,370 meters in Qonggyai County, which is administered by Shannan City. It has 12 wind turbines with a total capacity of 60 megawatts, and is supported by a grid-forming energy-storage system.

Once fully operational, the wind farm is expected to generate enough electricity to power approximately 120,000 households and cut carbon dioxide emissions by an estimated 128,700 tonnes each year.

Through the application of innovative engineering solutions, the construction team overcame challenges such as high altitudes of over 5,000 meters and drastic temperature changes.

The project also involved the restoration of 360,000 square meters of local vegetation, ensuring infrastructure development progressed in step with ecological protection, according to its constructors.

Today, Xizang has established a comprehensive energy system with hydropower as its main power source, complemented by geothermal, wind and solar energy, among others. From 2015 to 2024, Xizang transmitted 15.8 billion kilowatt-hours of clean energy beyond the region.

