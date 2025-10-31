Joint exhibition showcasing cultural relics held in Lhasa, China's Xizang

Xinhua) 22:08, October 31, 2025

Tourists visit an exhibition at Xizang Museum in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Oct. 30, 2025. To celebrate the autonomous region's 60th founding anniversary, a joint exhibition showcasing cultural relics from the Palace Museum, the Xizang Museum, the Potala Palace and the Norbulingka is held in Lhasa. The exhibition will last till Dec. 1. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)

A tourist visits an exhibition at Xizang Museum in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Oct. 30, 2025. To celebrate the autonomous region's 60th founding anniversary, a joint exhibition showcasing cultural relics from the Palace Museum, the Xizang Museum, the Potala Palace and the Norbulingka is held in Lhasa. The exhibition will last till Dec. 1. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)

Tourists visit an exhibition at Xizang Museum in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Oct. 30, 2025. To celebrate the autonomous region's 60th founding anniversary, a joint exhibition showcasing cultural relics from the Palace Museum, the Xizang Museum, the Potala Palace and the Norbulingka is held in Lhasa. The exhibition will last till Dec. 1. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)

A tourist visits an exhibition at Xizang Museum in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Oct. 30, 2025. To celebrate the autonomous region's 60th founding anniversary, a joint exhibition showcasing cultural relics from the Palace Museum, the Xizang Museum, the Potala Palace and the Norbulingka is held in Lhasa. The exhibition will last till Dec. 1. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)

An exhibit is on display during an exhibition at Xizang Museum in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Oct. 30, 2025. To celebrate the autonomous region's 60th founding anniversary, a joint exhibition showcasing cultural relics from the Palace Museum, the Xizang Museum, the Potala Palace and the Norbulingka is held in Lhasa. The exhibition will last till Dec. 1. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)