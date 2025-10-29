Global forum explores Xizang's modernization

October 29, 2025

LHASA, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- A forum was held on Wednesday in Nyingchi City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, bringing together officials and experts from across the world to share insights and expertise for the region's sustained progress.

Hosted by the Xizang regional government, the one-day forum, officially called the "2025 Forum on the Development of Xizang, China," drew a diverse group of over 400 participants, including government officials, diplomats, experts from various fields, and enterprise and media representatives from 44 countries and regions.

Themed "Discovering a beautiful Xizang and writing a new chapter on the plateau," the forum focused on key topics including international communication, the Communist Party of China (CPC)'s guidelines for governing Xizang in the new era, Xizang's image-building, its development philosophies and practical pathways.

As China is formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for national economic and social development, the modernization of Xizang now stands at a new historical starting point, said Mo Gaoyi, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and director of the State Council Information Office, at the opening ceremony.

Mo also highlighted the exchange of governance experiences, improving the well-being of the people and telling the story of human rights in Xizang, as well as enhancing exchange and mutual learning among civilizations.

"Xizang's story is one of transformation," Shahbaz Khan, director and representative to the UNESCO Regional Office for East Asia, said in his opening remarks delivered on behalf of the UN Secretary-General. "We're witnessing the once remote region now stands connected through modern infrastructure that links even its highest valleys and most distant communities. These investments have expanded opportunities while enabling better access to services, education, and markets."

Since its launch in 2007, the forum has become a vital window for the international community to understand, observe and gain insight into Xizang. This year marks its eighth edition.

Four dedicated sub-forums were held to explore pathways in international communication, sustainable local industries, youth engagement and environmental protection on the plateau.

Ahead of the main event, the guests toured a high-altitude pasture in Lunang Township, alongside a local village and a wetland park in Nyingchi.

