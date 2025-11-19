Xizang enhances weather forecasting, public warning capabilities

Xinhua) 09:24, November 19, 2025

LHASA, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region has significantly modernized its meteorological infrastructure over the past six decades, greatly enhancing weather forecasting and public warning capabilities, according to the local meteorological administration on Tuesday.

The number of surface weather stations in Xizang has increased from just 23 in 1965 to 1,284 by 2025, said Xiang Yuyi, an official from the regional meteorological administration. The region has built a total of 33 weather radars, and received data from 20 satellites, which play a crucial role in monitoring and predicting extreme weather events.

Currently, the accuracy rate for general rain or shine forecasts stands at 81.64 percent. For snowstorm warnings, alerts can be issued up to five hours in advance with an accuracy rate of 88.7 percent.

The lead time for sudden-onset weather disaster warnings, such as those for earthquakes and mudslides, has been extended to 39 minutes, enabling people in threatened areas to evacuate to safety.

The region is also expanding the coverage of weather alerts to reach more people through digital platforms, mobile messages, television and radio broadcasts.

Given Xizang's high-altitude environment with strong ultraviolet (UV) radiation and lower oxygen levels, the local meteorological administration has introduced smart meteorological services. These services provide information such as UV intensity, daily average relative oxygen levels and human comfort indices to help residents and tourists better adapt to local conditions, according to Xiang.

