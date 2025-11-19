Oman open to Chinese archaeological cooperation, highlights UNESCO heritage

Xinhua) 09:54, November 19, 2025

MUSCAT, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Oman said Tuesday it is open to expanding archaeological cooperation with China as the country promotes its UNESCO-listed heritage and broadens international research partnerships.

Amina bint Abdullah Al Balushi, advisor in the Research and Studies Department at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, told Xinhua that Oman is open to Chinese scholars and research institutions taking part in archaeological and heritage-related projects, as the country seeks to strengthen cooperation in cultural preservation.

She made the remarks during an event titled "Extended Civilizational Heritage Between Oman and the World" organized by the Ministry of Information at the National Museum of Oman, which brought together 59 media professionals from 20 countries.

Al Balushi noted that Oman is home to five UNESCO World Heritage sites, including the renowned Land of Frankincense, adding that heritage preservation plays a key role in attracting visitors and promoting cultural exchange.

According to organizers, the event aimed to showcase Oman's historical and civilizational depth, present the authentic values defining the Omani identity, and highlight the country's contribution to global dialogue and cooperation.

