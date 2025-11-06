UNESCO declares March 21 as International Taijiquan Day

Students of Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II perform Taichi in Rome, Italy, March 25, 2024. Photo: Xinhua

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on November 5 approved a resolution designating March 21 as International Taijiquan Day, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

The decision, made at the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, marks the first time an international day has been named after a martial art within the UN system, according to Xinhua.

The move signifies the widespread global recognition of the important value of Taijiquan, a treasured traditional Chinese sport, and serves as a vivid example of the Global Civilization Initiative in action.

Delegates said the establishment of International Taijiquan Day carries profound significance for improving human health, fostering cross-cultural understanding and promoting peace and sustainable development worldwide, according to Xinhua.

Originating in ancient China and with almost 400 years of history, Taijiquan is deeply nourished by traditional Chinese philosophies and health-preservation concepts, such as the cycle of yin and yang, and the harmony between humanity and nature. It requires practitioners to maintain inner calm and a relaxed posture, emphasizing the balanced development of mental and physical strength, according to the website of UNESCO.

Over the course of several centuries, Taijiquan has developed into various technical styles, including Chen, Yang, Wu, and Sun. There are hundreds of millions of people practicing Taijiquan around the world, spanning more than 180 countries and regions, according to Xinhua.

In 2020, Taijiquan was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The selection of March 21 as International Taijiquan Day is a deliberate choice reflecting deeper cultural significance.

March 21 is around the time of the spring equinox, one of the 24 solar terms in the traditional Chinese calendar. The spring equinox, when day and night are of equal length, aligns with the principles of yin-yang balance and harmonious coexistence in Taijiquan. The Asian Sport for All Association has designated the date as the "Asian Taijiquan Day" to better promote and popularize Taijiquan, according to UNESCO.

UNSECO expects the International Taijiquan Day could boost the popularization and international exchange of Taijiquan and promote its ideas of "balance between yin and yang," "pursuit of peace," "harmonious coexistence," "mutual respect," and "overcoming strength with gentleness," so as to foster exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations and contribute to world peace.

