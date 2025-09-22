China's biosphere reserves show people, nature can thrive together, says UNESCO official

Xinhua) September 22, 2025

PARIS, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- "China's biosphere reserves, which I know very well, increasingly embody the core of the Man and the Biosphere Programme (MAB) vision -- people and nature can thrive together," said a UNESCO official.

Antonio Abreu, secretary of the MAB Programme of UNESCO, made the remarks during an interview with Xinhua ahead of the 5th World Congress of Biosphere Reserves, which will take place in Hangzhou, China, from Sept. 22 to 25.

UNESCO launched the MAB Programme in 1971 to promote the sustainable management of biodiversity and human-nature interactions. It operates through the World Network of Biosphere Reserves (WNBR), which includes 759 biosphere reserves across 136 countries.

"Hosting the congress here is not only an acknowledgment of China's achievements, but also highlights the importance of the Asia-Pacific region, which is home to unique ecosystems and faces pressing sustainability challenges," Abreu said.

To date, 34 nature reserves in China have been designated as UNESCO biosphere reserves, placing the country first in Asia in terms of total number of such reserves.

Abreu hailed China's remarkable commitment to biodiversity conservation and sustainable development.

He cited the Tianmushan-Qingliangfeng Biosphere Reserve in Hangzhou as an example, highlighting how this reserve successfully combines ecological protection with green industries, ecotourism, and education.

"It is, in fact, a model of how local livelihoods can improve while ecosystems are restored or preserved, striking a balance between conservation, research and sustainable development," Abreu said, adding, "That is exactly what UNESCO promotes globally."

"Here, we have found a good example that we are sharing with other biosphere reserves within the global network," he said.

Abreu also emphasized the transformative potential of digital technologies in facilitating the transition "from reactive conservation to predictive and proactive management of ecosystems."

China's expertise in areas such as remote sensing, species monitoring and ecological big data can be shared internationally and will generate opportunities for joint projects, training programs and open-data platforms, he added.

Abreu said the upcoming congress will be "a milestone" for strengthening South-South cooperation on biodiversity conservation.

"China can play a vital role by providing financial support, technical expertise, and spaces for dialogue that foster inclusive participation," Abreu added.

