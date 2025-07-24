China says it firmly supports UNESCO's work
BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- China firmly supports the work of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a regular news briefing, Guo said China noted that UNESCO and multiple countries expressed their regrets over the U.S.'s decision to withdraw from the organization again. "It's the third U.S. withdrawal from UNESCO and the country hasn't paid arrears for a long time. This is not what a major country should do."
The purpose of UNESCO is to advance international cooperation in education, science and culture, promote the mutual understanding and integration of civilizations, uphold world peace, and achieve common development, he said, adding that China firmly supports UNESCO's work.
On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the UN, China calls on all countries to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism, and take concrete action to support the UN-centered international system, the international order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, the spokesperson said.
