Quanzhou, Wuxi join UNESCO Creative Cities Network

A tourist wearing a flowery headwear gets her makeup done at a travel photography studio at Xunpu Village of Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 18, 2025. Xunpu flowery headwear has been a signature of Xunpu Village and was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

PARIS, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese cities Quanzhou and Wuxi have been added to the Creative Cities Network of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the UN agency announced Friday in a press release.

UNESCO expanded its Creative Cities Network on the occasion of World Cities Day with the addition of 58 new cities around the world, including Quanzhou and Wuxi.

Tourists visit the Jichang Garden in early spring in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 1, 2024. The Jichang Garden in Wuxi is a classical Chinese garden built in the 16th century, best known for its elegant design and tranquil atmosphere. (Xinhua/Mao Jun)

The Network encompasses eight creative fields: architecture, crafts and folk art, media arts, design, film, gastronomy, literature, and music. Quanzhou was designated a "Creative City of Gastronomy," while Wuxi was named a "Creative City of Music." Both cities stand out for their vibrant cultural life, active support for creative sectors, and innovative approaches to urban development.

With these additions, the Network now includes 408 cities across more than 100 countries, all acknowledged for their commitment to advancing creative industries and cultural life, UNESCO said.

An aerial drone photo taken on May 21, 2025 shows the Zhenguo Pagoda of Kaiyuan Temple in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Located along the coastline of southeast China's Fujian Province, Quanzhou was one of the world's largest ports along the historic Maritime Silk Road, particularly in ancient China's Song Dynasty (960-1279) and Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368). (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Launched in 2004, the UNESCO Creative Cities Network supports cities that leverage culture and creativity to create jobs, boost economic growth, and strengthen social cohesion by promoting skills, supporting creative professionals, and engaging local communities.

Several other Chinese cities - including Beijing, Shanghai, and Wuhan - have also joined the Network.

A visitor holds a fish-shaped lantern at the Huishan ancient town scenic spot in Wuxi City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 25, 2025. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

