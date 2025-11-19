Senior CPC official addresses China-Singapore forum, calling for strengthening leadership

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Shi Taifeng, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), delivered a video speech from Beijing at the 10th China-Singapore Forum on Leadership, which was held in Singapore on Tuesday.

Shi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, noted that as changes unfold in unprecedented ways, it is important to cultivate new opportunities amid crisis and pave new paths within shifting circumstances.

He called on countries around the world to strengthen their leadership development, and to work together to build a community with a shared future for all.

Shi emphasized that over the past century, the unparalleled leadership of the CPC has united and led the Chinese people to achieve historic feats and create miracles.

"We must carry forward the spirit of thorough self-reform, persistently advance full and rigorous Party self-governance, and do better in leading a social revolution through the Party's self-reform," Shi said.

Singapore's Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

The two delegations exchanged in-depth views and signed a memorandum of understanding on exchanges and cooperation.

Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, delivers a video speech from Beijing, capital of China, at the 10th China-Singapore Forum on Leadership held in Singapore, on Nov. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

