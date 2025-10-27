China ready to work with Singapore to tap potential of economic, trade cooperation, says Chinese premier
(Xinhua) 13:40, October 27, 2025
SINGAPORE, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Sunday that China is ready to work with Singapore to tap the potential of economic and trade cooperation and expand collaboration in emerging areas such as the digital economy, green development and artificial intelligence, injecting more momentum into each other's modernization processes.
Li made the remarks during a meeting with Singapore's Acting President Eddie Teo on the second day of his official visit to the country.
