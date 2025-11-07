China-Singapore connectivity initiative boosts bilateral ties
CHONGQING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- The China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity on Friday marked the 10th anniversary of its launch, with resulting bountiful benefits driving high-level connectivity between China's western region and ASEAN countries.
According to the commerce commission of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, under this initiative, China and Singapore have signed a total of 347 government and business cooperation projects -- featuring total value exceeding 26 billion U.S. dollars over the past decade.
The initiative was the third inter-governmental cooperation project established between China and Singapore, after China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park in east China and China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City in north China.
This third project is different to the more traditional park-based mode, having Chongqing as the project operation center, promoting four key cooperation areas -- financial services, aviation, transport and logistics, and information communication.
Photos
Related Stories
- China to firmly promote high-level opening-up, continuously optimize business environment, says Premier Li
- China ready to work with Singapore to tap potential of economic, trade cooperation, says Chinese premier
- Chinese premier pledges joint efforts with Singapore for more just, equitable world order
- China ready to tap potential of economic and trade cooperation with Singapore: Premier
- Chinese premier's Singapore visit strengthens ties, expands practical cooperation
- 35 years on, China-Singapore remain more forward-looking than ever
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.