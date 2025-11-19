Chinese vice premier calls for enhanced economic, trade exchanges on Eurasian continent

Xinhua) 09:51, November 19, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends and addresses the opening ceremony of the second China Railway Express Cooperation Forum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 18, 2025. The forum opened here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

XI'AN, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang Tuesday addressed the opening ceremony of the second China Railway Express Cooperation Forum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, calling for enhanced economic and trade exchanges and mutual learning on the Eurasian continent.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that China attaches great importance to the development of the China Railway Express, namely the China-Europe freight train services.

As a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, Ding noted that the China Railway Express has evolved into an international logistics brand characterized by its strong radiation, driving force and influence.

Ding said that the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee has drawn up a blueprint for China's development over the next five years, and also made arrangements for the development of the China Railway Express. China is willing to work with all parties to uphold the spirit of the Silk Road and actively carry out communication and cooperation, so as to promote the development of the China Railway Express to better facilitate economic and trade exchanges and mutual learning on the Eurasian continent.

Ding made four-point proposals in this regard. First, it is necessary to enhance interconnection, deepen coordination, and strengthen the convergence of rules and standards.

Secondly, the China Railway Express should strengthen cooperation and innovation, promote the application of high and new technologies, and accelerate its development in digitalization and intelligence, he said.

Thirdly, there is need to enhance risk control, Ding said, noting that China Railway Express should establish and improve the mechanism for law enforcement communication and collaboration, promote information connection and sharing, and lay a solid foundation for safe development.

Fourthly, the China Railway Express should enhance integrated development, maintain the stability of international industrial and supply chains, and promote economic prosperity in regions along the routes, Ding added.

Tsoncho Ganev, vice president of the Bulgarian National Assembly, also addressed the opening ceremony. After the opening ceremony, Ding met with Ganev and the two sides exchanged their views on China-Bulgaria relations and bilateral cooperation.

Themed "Connecting Asia and Europe for a Shared Future," the forum gathered about 450 attendees, including experts, scholars, entrepreneurs, and government officials from home and abroad as well as representatives of international organizations.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Tsoncho Ganev, vice president of the Bulgarian National Assembly, after the opening ceremony of the second China Railway Express Cooperation Forum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 18, 2025. The forum opened here on Tuesday. Ding attended and addressed the opening ceremony of the forum. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)