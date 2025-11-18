Opening ceremony of 2nd China Railway Express Cooperation Forum held in Xi'an

Xinhua) 16:23, November 18, 2025

Participants attend the opening ceremony of the second China Railway Express Cooperation Forum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 18, 2025. Themed "Connecting Asia and Europe for a Shared Future," the forum opened here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

