'My Music Paradise' art exchange initiative strikes a chord between China and Europe

The "My Music Paradise – China-Europe Young Musicians Art Exchange Global Communication Initiative" successfully concluded its inaugural program this fall, highlighting a remarkable journey of cross-cultural creativity and friendship between China and Europe.

Jointly initiated by People's Daily Online UK, People's Daily Online Guizhou, the Publicity Department of the CPC Guizhou Provincial Committee, and Guizhou Cultural & Performing Arts Industry Group Co., Ltd., the initiative aims to encourage young musicians from both sides to explore the fusion of traditional Chinese ethnic instruments and Western classical music.

Launched in London in July 2025, the program invited six promising young musicians from Europe to visit southwest China's Guizhou Province, home to diverse ethnic groups and centuries-old musical heritage.

During their stay, the musicians conducted field research in Dong, Miao, and other ethnic minority communities, learning from local inheritors of intangible cultural heritage. They engaged with traditional instruments such as the lusheng (reed pipe), pipa (a four-stringed Chinese lute), and muye (tree leaf), experimenting with ways to reinterpret these sounds within modern compositional frameworks.

The immersive experience led to collaborative workshops and performances that showcased how traditional Chinese melodies and rhythms could harmonize with Western musical sensibilities.

In late September, 20 Guizhou musicians traveled to London to reunite with their European counterparts. Together, they presented a grand "My Music Paradise" concert at the Royal Academy of Music, featuring a dynamic blend of ethnic and classical music.

The concert's centerpiece was the premiere of a new composition by Italian composer Andrea Granitzio, inspired by his creative encounters in Guizhou. The performance captivated audiences with its dialogue between lusheng tones, vocal polyphony, and symphonic textures, symbolizing unity through diversity.

To capture the artistic journey and cross-cultural encounters, People's Daily Online UK has produced a two-part online documentary series titled "My Music Paradise." The documentary chronicles the musicians' experiences in Guizhou and London, offering a vivid portrayal of their creative process and emotional exchanges.

Building on this success, People's Daily Online UK plans to continue and expand the My Music Paradise initiative in the coming years to introduce more partner countries, musicians, and academic institutions.

