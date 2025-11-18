Chinese, European Gen-Z aspire to be envoys for closer ties

Guests attend the China-Europe Youth Dialogue 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 17, 2025. The conference has brought together 61 Gen-Z representatives from 30 European countries and about 60 students and young scholars from China -- who are exploring the theme of "China-Europe Relations in the Next 50 Years." (Xinhua/Shi Yifei)

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and European youth gathered in Beijing on Monday to discuss their critical roles in building closer future China-Europe relations following a half-century of bilateral diplomatic ties.

"Young people, with their openness and inclusiveness, are the best envoys for breaking down cognitive barriers," said Zhao Rui, vice president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), at the opening ceremony of the China-Europe Youth Dialogue 2025.

Hosted by the Institute of European Studies of the CASS, the conference has brought together 61 Gen-Z representatives from 30 European countries and about 60 students and young scholars from China -- who are exploring the theme of "China-Europe Relations in the Next 50 Years."

The relationship between China and Europe will be critical for the future, and it's good that it belongs to the next generation, said Grzegorz Kolodko, former deputy prime minister of Poland, noting there is more trust between younger generations and hence greater hope to make changes for the better.

Stressing the significant role of youth as creators of a bright future, Jonathan Schwestka, European director of the Europe-Asia Center, proposed that young people from the two regions must advocate for better Europe-China relations -- including deeper mutual understanding and trust, stronger people-to-people exchanges, academic cooperation, business partnerships and joint innovation.

Chinese and European youth will engage in dialogues concerning some specific topics, such as exchanges of cultures and civilizations, sci-tech and economic cooperation, among others, during this conference in China's capital.

China in 1975 established diplomatic relations with the European Economic Community, the predecessor of the European Union. In 2003, the two sides established a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Over the past 50 years, China-Europe relations have withstood the test of international turbulence, said Zhao. "As global challenges continue to emerge, young people represent the future and hope for bilateral ties, and bear historical responsibility in promoting their healthy and stable development in the future."

