Chinese FM meets with Arab League chief

Xinhua) 09:46, November 19, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with League of Arab States (LAS) Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with League of Arab States (LAS) Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, who is in China for the China-Arab Civilizational Dialogue, on Tuesday in Beijing.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, congratulated the LAS on its 80th anniversary and spoke highly of its commitment to enhancing unity and strength of Arab countries, to safeguarding peace and stability in the Middle East, and to playing a unique, key role in regional and international affairs. He expressed the hope that the LAS would see new and greater development in the future.

Wang said that with the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Arab leaders, China-Arab states relations have achieved rapid development and entered their best period in history. China is the most trustworthy partner of the Arab countries. It firmly supports Arab countries in eliminating external interference to embark on development paths that suit their national conditions, enhancing their strategic autonomy so as to determine their own futures, and achieving unity and strength, thereby working together to safeguard regional peace and stability.

China never interferes in other countries' internal affairs, nor does it engage in geopolitical rivalry. The goal of China-Arab states cooperation is to achieve common development and prosperity, and to promote the modernization of all countries, Wang added.

He noted that next year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Arab countries, and the second China-Arab States Summit is scheduled to be held in China -- another milestone event in the history of China-Arab states relations. China stands ready to take the summit as an opportunity to enhance strategic mutual trust, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and build a higher-level China-Arab community with a shared future.

Wang said that China appreciates the commitment of the LAS to the just settlement of the Palestine question, and always stands with Arab countries. China will continue to uphold justice on the international stage, steadfastly support the restoration of Palestine's legitimate national rights, and firmly advance the resumption and realization of a two-state solution.

For his part, Aboul-Gheit said that the LAS places great importance on growing its relations with China, and supports the four global initiatives proposed by Chinese President Xi. The LAS is ready to work with China to make preparations for the second China-Arab States Summit next year, and to open up broader prospects for Arab states-China relations.

The LAS appreciates China's upholding of justice and fairness on the Palestine question, and expects China to continue playing a constructive role, Aboul-Gheit said. The LAS applauds China's commitment to multilateralism, and stands ready to strengthen multilateral collaboration with China to promote world peace and stability.

The two sides also exchanged in-depth views on international and regional issues of mutual concern.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with League of Arab States (LAS) Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chengliang)