Over 1300 Chinese companies attend Medica 2025 in Germany

Xinhua) 09:38, November 19, 2025

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- A prominent medical device exhibition kicked off on Monday in Dusseldorf, Germany, with more than 1300 Chinese companies attending the event.

The Medica 2025 is one of the largest and most influential trade fairs of medical devices. Expecting around 80,000 visitors from over 160 countries and regions, this year's event focused on medical technology and devices, digital health, lab and diagnostics, physio technology, and disposables.

Among the participants across the world, the number of Chinese enterprises was the largest from a non-European country.

"The number of Chinese exhibitors is growing and the quality of their products has improved," noted Xia Tian, deputy director of the International Cooperation Division of China Association for Medical Devices Industry.

As a veteran participant in the event, Xia told Xinhua that Chinese companies are gaining global recognition, with their products becoming more technologically sophisticated and expanding variety over the years.

Chinese exhibitors, both old faces and newcomers, can be found in almost every exhibition hall. This year, Chongqing Xishan Science &Technology Co., Ltd, occupied an exhibition area ten times larger than its debut last year. "We aim to provide good-quality products and services to a larger number of clients across the world," said He Qingyu, the marketing director of the company.

Liu Ping, general manager of Zhejiang Tiansong Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., recalled his experience at the medical exhibition over the past 20 years, saying that he is convinced that China's medical device industry is approaching the top-notch group in the world. Some companies have even become world leaders, he added.

According to the organizer, some 70 countries and regions took part in Medica 2025, which will run through Nov. 20.

Medical devices are displayed at the Medica 2025 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

People visit an exhibition area of Chinese firms at the Medica 2025 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

People visit the Medica 2025 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

An automated pipetting machine is displayed at the exhibition area of Keyto at the Medica 2025 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

A medical optical equipment is displayed at the Medica 2025 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

A decorative robot is pictured at the Medica 2025 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

A visitor tries a rehabilitation equipment at the Medica 2025 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

People visit the China Pavilion at the Medica 2025 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

A visitor takes photos at the main entrance of the Medica 2025 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

