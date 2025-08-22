'See You Again in China' | German youth choir’s China tour a symphony of exchange

A group of German teenagers from the Chinese-Choir at the Burg, an ensemble known for learning Chinese through music, recently made a trip to China. During their 14-day visit, the 80-member choir toured Kunming and Chuxiong in southwest China's Yunnan Province, as well as Beijing.

By learning to sing Chinese songs and visiting local cultural streets and historical landmarks, the choir members gained firsthand experience of China's diverse folk customs and intangible cultural heritage.

"The Chinese-Choir at the Burg was founded in 2014, and it has now been 11 years. At the beginning, we had only one simple goal: to help students improve their Chinese and understand Chinese culture through singing in Chinese," recalled the choir's director, Zhang Yungang, during an interview with People's Daily Online.

Chinese-Choir at the Burg performs Chinese songs at the Center for Language Education and Cooperation in Beijing on July 25, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Peng Yukai)

Over the past decade, more than 200 German youth have participated in the choir. For Zhang, the greatest achievement is not the growth in numbers, but "opening a window for German students—many of whom initially knew little or nothing about China—to access Chinese language and culture through singing Chinese songs."

Petra Schnell-Kloeppel, honorary chairman of the choir, noted that the choir organizes annual visits to China for students. This summer camp saw the largest number of participants since the choir's founding. "The children are full of curiosity and interest in cultural differences and integration. What moves me most is the joy and enthusiasm they show in every activity," Schnell-Kloeppel said.

In Yunnan, a Chinese-German friendly football match added another highlight to the summer camp. "Both sides participated actively," said Zhang. "Though it was just a short football game, it promoted cultural exchange and fostered genuine friendships."

In Beijing, choir members visited iconic sites such as the Forbidden City, the Great Wall, and the Temple of Heaven. Oskar Teichert, a member of the choir, found the cultural significance of the mythical creatures on the rooftops of the Forbidden City fascinating, remarking that China's culture and traditions are well preserved. While Joshua Haehnel, another member of the choir, said that "This is already my fourth visit to China, and I can see that the country has invested even more in cultural preservation and heritage."

Chinese-Choir at the Burg takes group photo at the Summer Palace in Beijing on July 27, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Peng Yukai)

Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-European Union (EU) diplomatic ties in 2025, the Chinese-Choir at the Burg plans to hold a commemorative concert and summer camp performance in Essen, Germany, on Oct. 4. The choir will perform alongside Chinese youth, creating a truly reciprocal exchange.

"This performance will not only serve as a bridge for Sino-European cultural exchange, but also become a precious and unforgettable memory for the young participants," said Schnell-Kloeppel.

