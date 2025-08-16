John Rabe Communication Center in Heidelberg, Germany

Xinhua) 15:26, August 16, 2025

This photo taken on Aug. 7, 2025 shows a German version of John Rabe's diaries and a book about him "Rabe and China" at the John Rabe Communication Center in Heidelberg, Germany. John Rabe Communication Center is dedicated to commemorating John Rabe for his role in protecting civilians during the Nanjing Massacre in 1937, an atrocity committed during Japan's war of aggression against China. During the Nanjing Massacre in 1937, John Rabe, a then representative of Siemens in the war-ravaged Chinese city Nanjing, set up an international safety zone with other foreigners, and saved the lives of around 250,000 Chinese people between 1937 and 1938 from Japanese invaders.

The center was established by Thomas Rabe, grandson of John Rabe, and his wife in 2002. Over the years, Thomas Rabe has dedicated himself to compiling over 20 volumes of wartime diaries written by his grandfather. These diaries have become invaluable historical resources for research on the Nanjing Massacre. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Thomas Rabe shows a photo of himself wearing the medal of the 2018 Chinese Government Friendship Award at the John Rabe Communication Center in Heidelberg, Germany, Aug. 7, 2025. John Rabe Communication Center is dedicated to commemorating John Rabe for his role in protecting civilians during the Nanjing Massacre in 1937, an atrocity committed during Japan's war of aggression against China. During the Nanjing Massacre in 1937, John Rabe, a then representative of Siemens in the war-ravaged Chinese city Nanjing, set up an international safety zone with other foreigners, and saved the lives of around 250,000 Chinese people between 1937 and 1938 from Japanese invaders.

The center was established by Thomas Rabe, grandson of John Rabe, and his wife in 2002. Over the years, Thomas Rabe has dedicated himself to compiling over 20 volumes of wartime diaries written by his grandfather. These diaries have become invaluable historical resources for research on the Nanjing Massacre. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

This photo taken on Aug. 7, 2025 shows the entrance of John Rabe Communication Center in Heidelberg, Germany. John Rabe Communication Center is dedicated to commemorating John Rabe for his role in protecting civilians during the Nanjing Massacre in 1937, an atrocity committed during Japan's war of aggression against China. During the Nanjing Massacre in 1937, John Rabe, a then representative of Siemens in the war-ravaged Chinese city Nanjing, set up an international safety zone with other foreigners, and saved the lives of around 250,000 Chinese people between 1937 and 1938 from Japanese invaders.

The center was established by Thomas Rabe, grandson of John Rabe, and his wife in 2002. Over the years, Thomas Rabe has dedicated himself to compiling over 20 volumes of wartime diaries written by his grandfather. These diaries have become invaluable historical resources for research on the Nanjing Massacre. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Thomas Rabe reads his grandfather John Rabe's diaries at the John Rabe Communication Center in Heidelberg, Germany, Aug. 7, 2025. John Rabe Communication Center is dedicated to commemorating John Rabe for his role in protecting civilians during the Nanjing Massacre in 1937, an atrocity committed during Japan's war of aggression against China. During the Nanjing Massacre in 1937, John Rabe, a then representative of Siemens in the war-ravaged Chinese city Nanjing, set up an international safety zone with other foreigners, and saved the lives of around 250,000 Chinese people between 1937 and 1938 from Japanese invaders.

The center was established by Thomas Rabe, grandson of John Rabe, and his wife in 2002. Over the years, Thomas Rabe has dedicated himself to compiling over 20 volumes of wartime diaries written by his grandfather. These diaries have become invaluable historical resources for research on the Nanjing Massacre. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Thomas Rabe shows the medal of the 2018 Chinese Government Friendship Award at the John Rabe Communication Center in Heidelberg, Germany, Aug. 7, 2025. John Rabe Communication Center is dedicated to commemorating John Rabe for his role in protecting civilians during the Nanjing Massacre in 1937, an atrocity committed during Japan's war of aggression against China. During the Nanjing Massacre in 1937, John Rabe, a then representative of Siemens in the war-ravaged Chinese city Nanjing, set up an international safety zone with other foreigners, and saved the lives of around 250,000 Chinese people between 1937 and 1938 from Japanese invaders.

The center was established by Thomas Rabe, grandson of John Rabe, and his wife in 2002. Over the years, Thomas Rabe has dedicated himself to compiling over 20 volumes of wartime diaries written by his grandfather. These diaries have become invaluable historical resources for research on the Nanjing Massacre. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

This photo taken on Aug. 7, 2025 shows parts of a German version of John Rabe's diaries at the John Rabe Communication Center in Heidelberg, Germany. John Rabe Communication Center is dedicated to commemorating John Rabe for his role in protecting civilians during the Nanjing Massacre in 1937, an atrocity committed during Japan's war of aggression against China. During the Nanjing Massacre in 1937, John Rabe, a then representative of Siemens in the war-ravaged Chinese city Nanjing, set up an international safety zone with other foreigners, and saved the lives of around 250,000 Chinese people between 1937 and 1938 from Japanese invaders.

The center was established by Thomas Rabe, grandson of John Rabe, and his wife in 2002. Over the years, Thomas Rabe has dedicated himself to compiling over 20 volumes of wartime diaries written by his grandfather. These diaries have become invaluable historical resources for research on the Nanjing Massacre. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

This photo taken on Aug. 7, 2025 shows the file photo of John Rabe in 1938 at the John Rabe Communication Center in Heidelberg, Germany. John Rabe Communication Center is dedicated to commemorating John Rabe for his role in protecting civilians during the Nanjing Massacre in 1937, an atrocity committed during Japan's war of aggression against China. During the Nanjing Massacre in 1937, John Rabe, a then representative of Siemens in the war-ravaged Chinese city Nanjing, set up an international safety zone with other foreigners, and saved the lives of around 250,000 Chinese people between 1937 and 1938 from Japanese invaders.

The center was established by Thomas Rabe, grandson of John Rabe, and his wife in 2002. Over the years, Thomas Rabe has dedicated himself to compiling over 20 volumes of wartime diaries written by his grandfather. These diaries have become invaluable historical resources for research on the Nanjing Massacre. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Thomas Rabe lays flowers in front of the statue of John Rabe at the John Rabe Communication Center in Heidelberg, Germany, Aug. 7, 2025. John Rabe Communication Center is dedicated to commemorating John Rabe for his role in protecting civilians during the Nanjing Massacre in 1937, an atrocity committed during Japan's war of aggression against China. During the Nanjing Massacre in 1937, John Rabe, a then representative of Siemens in the war-ravaged Chinese city Nanjing, set up an international safety zone with other foreigners, and saved the lives of around 250,000 Chinese people between 1937 and 1938 from Japanese invaders.

The center was established by Thomas Rabe, grandson of John Rabe, and his wife in 2002. Over the years, Thomas Rabe has dedicated himself to compiling over 20 volumes of wartime diaries written by his grandfather. These diaries have become invaluable historical resources for research on the Nanjing Massacre. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

This photo taken on Aug. 7, 2025 shows parts of a German version of John Rabe's diaries at the John Rabe Communication Center in Heidelberg, Germany. John Rabe Communication Center is dedicated to commemorating John Rabe for his role in protecting civilians during the Nanjing Massacre in 1937, an atrocity committed during Japan's war of aggression against China. During the Nanjing Massacre in 1937, John Rabe, a then representative of Siemens in the war-ravaged Chinese city Nanjing, set up an international safety zone with other foreigners, and saved the lives of around 250,000 Chinese people between 1937 and 1938 from Japanese invaders.

The center was established by Thomas Rabe, grandson of John Rabe, and his wife in 2002. Over the years, Thomas Rabe has dedicated himself to compiling over 20 volumes of wartime diaries written by his grandfather. These diaries have become invaluable historical resources for research on the Nanjing Massacre. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Thomas Rabe reads his grandfather John Rabe's diaries at the John Rabe Communication Center in Heidelberg, Germany, Aug. 7, 2025. John Rabe Communication Center is dedicated to commemorating John Rabe for his role in protecting civilians during the Nanjing Massacre in 1937, an atrocity committed during Japan's war of aggression against China. During the Nanjing Massacre in 1937, John Rabe, a then representative of Siemens in the war-ravaged Chinese city Nanjing, set up an international safety zone with other foreigners, and saved the lives of around 250,000 Chinese people between 1937 and 1938 from Japanese invaders.

The center was established by Thomas Rabe, grandson of John Rabe, and his wife in 2002. Over the years, Thomas Rabe has dedicated himself to compiling over 20 volumes of wartime diaries written by his grandfather. These diaries have become invaluable historical resources for research on the Nanjing Massacre. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)