"New Chinese Style" apparel weaves tradition into modern wardrobes

Xinhua) 08:38, November 19, 2025

JINAN, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- In Zhang Mengting's boutique in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, an overseas tourist carefully examined a handmade silk dress crafted by Yunnan artisans. What began as a casual stroll along the coast ended with her purchasing the dress.

At Zhang's store, historic textiles like Yun and Song brocades merge with modern cuts, attracting both domestic and international customers.

This success is a testament to the growing allure of "New Chinese Style" fashion in Shandong, the birthplace of Confucius, where such contemporary designs are revitalizing traditional Chinese aesthetics.

"Many young people initially perceived traditional elements as outdated," Zhang said. "But once they try them on, they're often surprised by how well they suit them."

She recalled one skeptical customer who, after trying on the outfits, purchased three pieces on her second visit and now regularly shops online.

"In fashion, cultural confidence isn't about slogans; it's demonstrated through the clothing choices people make," said Zhang, emphasizing that the vitality of any clothing culture ultimately lies in its public appeal.

Since opening their first store in 2023, Zhang and her business partner have expanded to eight franchises across the coastal city.

This trend is also making its way into corporate environments. When Elink Group, headquartered in Qingdao, was selecting new uniforms to celebrate its 50th anniversary, employees overwhelmingly chose the "New Chinese Style" over Western options like British casual wear.

"It reflected a collective awakening to cultural identity," said a company representative.

The shift was anticipated a decade ago by the group's fashion company, which established a platform to transition "New Chinese Style" from runways to functional workwear.

The company focuses on "functional translation of cultural symbols," as demonstrated in its projects for the cosmetic brand Pechoin and China United Airlines.

For the cosmetics brand, designers incorporated mandarin collars and knot buttons using eco-friendly fabrics; for the airline, they created a uniform that merges a versatile, wrinkle-resistant design with an Eastern aesthetic.

In Shandong's Caoxian County, the heart of China's Hanfu industry, innovation continues to flourish. Among the growing wave of young designers drawn to the county is Chen Long, who has come to launch his business and bring his creative vision to life.

Chen moved to Caoxian last year and purchased a clothing production line. He has since introduced anti-static conductive threads and added practical features such as pockets to traditional garments.

"Here, I can turn a design idea into a wearable piece within a day thanks to the local supply chain's efficiency," Chen said.

From tourism souvenirs to corporate uniforms, "New Chinese Style" has evolved from niche interest to mainstream statement, proving, as Zhang puts it, that "cultural confidence isn't just claimed, but worn."

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)